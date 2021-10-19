Petrobras charters Subsea 7 pipelay trio

October 19, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has secured long-term day-rate contracts with Petrobras for the pipelay support vessels (PLSV) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun.

Seven Waves will commence the new contract in the first quarter of 2022, Seven Rio in the second quarter of 2022 and Seven Sun in the third quarter of 2022.

Each contract comprises a firm three-year period and a subsequent one-year option.

Before starting the new contracts, each vessel will undergo minor modifications requiring a short shipyard stay and modest capital expenditure, Subsea 7 said.

The remaining period of Seven Waves’ and Seven Rio’s current contracts with Petrobras will be transferred to Seven Seas which will be deployed to Brazil in 2022.

Daniel Hiller, vice-president Brazil at Subsea 7, said: “We value our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and these new contracts reflect well on our track record of delivering successful PLSV activities in Brazil, achieving high standards of safety and a strong operational performance.”

In May, Subsea 7 won a contract with Petrobras for the development of the Mero-3 field off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at 2,200 meters water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The scope includes engineering, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 80 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system and 60 kilometers of flexible service lines, as well as 50 kilometers of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, and the installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2023 and 2024, using Subsea 7’s fleet of reeled rigid pipelay vessels.