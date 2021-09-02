Petrobras extends Skandi Achiever charter

September 2, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured a contract extension with Petrobras for its 106-meter long diving support vessel (DSV) Skandi Achiever.

Source: DOF Subsea

To remind, Petrobras awarded DOF Subsea with a three-year firm contract with a two-year extension option for Skandi Achiever back in April 2018.

With this contract extension, the 2007-built vessel will continue providing ROV and diving services to the Brazilian oil company until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Skandi Achiever, of AKER DSV 06 design, features 4 x 1665 kW and 2 x 1980 kW main engines, a 137 m² ROV hangar, and 18 men saturated diving system.

The 106-meter long vessel can accommodate up to 100 persons.