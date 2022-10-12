Petrobras picks provider of well and subsea engineering software

October 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has awarded Radix Engineering and Software with a contract to develop and maintain scientific software focused on well engineering and subsea engineering.

Under the contract worth approximately $9.5 million, Radix will develop software for two lots of subsea and one lot of wells. The partnership will last for three years, with options to extend for an additional two years.

The company will be responsible for developing new systems, improving existing ones, and supporting those that Petrobras is currently using for well engineering and subsea engineering. The effort is said to include multiple software technologies, languages, and frameworks.

According to Radix, the contract will generate 50 new jobs.

“The growth of investments in the area also requires a more robust governance closer to execution, mainly due to the number of companies involved in these operations. Radix’ services are expected to contribute to raising process governance, activities efficiency, technical decision assertiveness, and operations continuity,” said Carlos Loyola, Radix’ Upstream general manager.

When it comes to its recent activities, Petrobras concluded the sale of its entire stake in producing shallow-water fields in the Espírito Santo Basin offshore Brazil in August.

Shortly after, the Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant started the process for the sale of a partial interest in exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin, including the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions – Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M-855 – and the POT-M-762_R15 concession – Block POT-M-762.

On the other hand, Petrobras recently decided to end the divestment process for the sale of the Albacora concession to PRIO, former PetroRio.