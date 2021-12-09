Petrobras rehires Skandi Santos

December 9, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Petrobras has awarded Akastor’s affiliate AKOFS Offshore with a three-year contract for its subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) Skandi Santos to perform a scope of subsea services in Brazil.

Source: AKOFS Offshore

Under the $107 million contract, AKOFS Offshore will be performing the operations with its partners Bravante for marine services and IKM Subsea for ROV services.

Work is set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Skandi Santos is designed to install and retrieve subsea trees and modules, including subsea structures and manifolds at water depths of up to 2,500 meters.

The 121-meter long vessel, built by STX Europe in 2009, is now completing its current contract with Petrobras which began back in 2010.

AKOFS Offshore, owned by Akastor (50%), Mitsui & Co. (25%) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (25%), also operates the vessels Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer, respectively for Petrobras and Equinor.