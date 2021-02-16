PGS aims at Lower Congo Basin with new shoot off Angola

February 16, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian seismic player PGS, in cooperation with ANPG, has begun a new fully prefunded MultiClient 3D survey in the Lower Congo Basin, near the river plume of the Congo in Angola Block 1/14.

The acquisition phase will continue until April, with fast-track data expected in October 2021.

PGS vessel Ramform Atlas is acquiring high-density 3D GeoStreamer data using a 10 x 8 025 metres streamer spread.

According to PGS, the survey designed aims to produce data of superior resolution, and increase understanding of the prolific Lower Congo Basin. The Block 1/14 survey also provides the first 3D data in the area.

The company added it is currently evaluating a series of new acquisition projects within the Lower Congo Basin.

Exploration targets in the Lower Congo Basin are found in several stratigraphic intervals. The post-salt section contains the proven Miocene play with numerous producing oil fields.

PGS said that the Upper Cretaceous remains relatively underexplored with multiple opportunities identified. The presalt section has had minimal exploration activity but vintage data indicates considerable potential.

In September last year, PGS completed its 2020 acquisition campaign in Angola’s Namibe Basin.

The vessel Ramform Sovereign completed the project offshore Angola using multisensor GeoStreamer technology.

The 2020 PGS Namibe Basin survey connects the 3D seismic coverage of southern Angola with PGS seismic data library coverage in Namibia.