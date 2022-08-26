PGS and Shell ink multi-year multiclient library access deal

August 26, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic company PGS and oil and gas major Shell have entered into a multi-year agreement for access to a significant part of PGS’ multiclient data library.

Under the agreement, Shell will gain rapid and easy access at scale to the PGS multiclient library which will play an important part in supporting its near-term exploration strategy.

It will drive workflow efficiencies, enabling the Shell exploration teams to spend more time focusing on the data and to make rapid informed decisions in a fast-changing exploration landscape, PGS explained.

“We are delighted that PGS’ data library has attracted this commitment from an active supermajor”, said Nathan Oliver, executive vice president of Sales & Services at PGS.

“This contract recognizes the value of PGS breadth and depth of subsurface data in key basins to our client base. This innovative model enables Shell to capitalize on friction-free data access and delivery model.“

Over the last two years, PGS has developed and invested in a strategic cloud-based solution architecture that can serve multiclient subsurface data to clients.

Back in 2021, the seismic company launched Versal, a unified seismic data ecosystem, together with TGS and CGG, giving access to three of the world’s largest multiclient libraries via a single log-in.

