TGS,PGS,CGG launch unified seismic data ecosystem

October 28, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

TGS, PGS, and CGG have launched a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access to three of the world’s largest multi-client libraries via a single log-in.

Versal is said to be an independent, secure, cloud-based, multi-client seismic data ecosystem where clients can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place.

As explained by TGS, exploration and production teams can use the data system to capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for their subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation.

“This landmark collaboration with CGG and PGS provides a foundation for our clients to universally view, access and build innovative subsurface workflows at the click of a button. Versal’s ability to improve decision-making with less uncertainty, underpins its initiative to provide the best customer service to our clients and future clients”, said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

To remind, the seismic companies formed a strategic partnership in December 2020 to offer a shared ecosystem providing direct access to their subsurface multi-client data libraries.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO at CGG, said that Versal is unique in streamlining industry access to more than 70% of the seismic multi-client market through a vendor-neutral, cloud-based common ecosystem.

“We believe that energy companies’ workflows will be transformed with Versal, enabling them to achieve their goals through rapid access to secure cloud-based multi-client seismic data and entitlements”, added Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.