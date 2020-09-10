PGS in Barents Sea wide-tow Penta Source project

September 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

PGS

Norwegian seismic player PGS said it has begun a new project in the Barents Sea that uses the most advanced configuration ever towed by a seismic streamer vessel.

Last weekend, PGS seismic vessel Ramform Tethys reconfigured from a wide-tow triple source set-up to an even wider penta source solution (5 arrays), with a total source separation of 315 metres.

All source elements are placed in front of the streamers, with almost zero offsets.

The 315-metre source separation presents the widest ever towed by a seismic vessel.

This project further extends PGS’s multiclient coverage in the Hammerfest Basin. It combines a source configuration, with a state-of-the-art streamer spread.

Highlights

Wide-tow Penta Source with total source span of 315m



GeoStreamer: 16 streamers x 56.25m nominal separation



Includes 3 long streamer tails (10km)



Deep tow at 25m and 28m

Wide-tow multi-source solutions can deliver high-quality images of shallow geological targets without sacrificing acquisition efficiency.

PGS deployed a wide-towed triple-source on GeoStreamer X programs in the Viking Graben 2019 and 2020, and until very recently the Ramform Tethys was also towing a wide-tow triple-source in the Barents Sea in 2020.

Wide-tow source until now has been in the 180 metres to 250 metres range (total source span).

According to PGS, the imaging results and feedback from clients have been very good.

Now PGS has taken the next leap, drawing on the design strengths of the Ramform fleet.

Berit Osnes, senior VP Sales & Services, Eurasia at PGS, said:

“This configuration is now available for frontier and GeoStreamer X projects, and we look forward to building our 2021 campaigns in the Barents Sea and elsewhere with this advanced streamer and source offering in the portfolio.”