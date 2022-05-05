PGS’ Ramform Atlas getting ready for ‘large’ multi-client survey off Norway

May 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

PGS has secured solid industry pre-funding for a large MultiClient survey on the Northwest shelf of the Norwegian Sea.

The Ramform Atlas is currently mobilizing for the survey, with the acquisition scheduled to start around 10 May.

“This is the first large-scale MultiClient survey we are acquiring offshore Norway since 2020, as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity MultiClient data from renewed exploration interest among our clients,” said president & CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

“The Ramform Atlas will acquire approximately 6,000 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth to existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region yielding a Dual Azimuth product.”

At the beginning of the month, PGS also won a Wide Azimuth 3D acquisition contract offshore Cyprus.

Mobilization is scheduled to start in mid-June and acquisition is expected to complete in mid-August.

The Norwegian seismic company recently leveraged its multi-year frame agreement with compatriot oil and gas giant Equinor to secure contracts for the 2022 summer season.

The acquisition campaign is scheduled to start in the second quarter of the year with an estimated duration of close to 5.5 vessel months.