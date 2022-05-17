Phase one of Sarawak seismic acquisition program all done

May 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The PGS, TGS and Schlumberger consortium has completed the first phase of the Sarawak multi-client acquisition program offshore Malaysia.

Source: PGS

The parties completed the seismic acquisition of multisensor GeoStreamer data on phase 1 on the program, with data processing now well underway.

“We are now planning phase 2, to provide further high-quality seismic data to explore this prolific hydrocarbon basin,” PGS said.

The consortium said it is engaging with industry in planning phase 2 of the program.

PGS, TGS and Schlumberger secured a contract with Petronas in 2020 to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometers of multi-client 3D data over a five-year period. Pre-funding for the survey was secured in July 2021.

The survey area encompasses acreage included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 launched at the end of February 2021 with 13 new blocks on offer in the country’s prolific basins.

Petronas recently signed four new Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for five offshore blocks – located off the coast of Sabah and Sarawak – in a bid to bolster hydrocarbon exploration activities in Malaysia while strengthening partnership with existing players in this region.

The PSCs cover SB412, 2W and X, located off the coast of Sabah, and SK439/SK440 located off the coast of Sarawak.