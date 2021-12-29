Trio completes first Sarawak seismic survey

December 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

The consortium of TGS, PGS and Schlumberger consortium has completed the acquisition of the first of two surveys offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

Sarawak (Courtesy of TGS)

According to the TGS’ update on the project, the companies concluded the acquisition of 4,092 square kilometres in the first survey.

“This multi-year project is intended to bolster exploration activities in the region using modern technologies to enhance understanding of Malaysian petroleum systems”, TGS said.

To remind, the seismic survey began at the end of October this year marking the first phase of the Sarawak multiclient 3D project.

The trio secured a contract with Petronas last year to acquire and process up to 105,000 square kilometres of multi-client 3D data over a five-year period. Pre-funding for the survey was secured in July 2021.

The survey area encompasses acreage included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 launched at the end of February with 13 new blocks on offer in the country’s prolific basins.

Six of the blocks are located in the Sarawak Basin, three are situated in the Malay Basin, and four are in the Sabah Basin.