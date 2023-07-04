PHOTO: ONE’s 24,000+TEU sea giant elbows through Suez Canal

July 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

ONE’s first eco-friendly 24,000-TEU containership, ONE Innovation, has transited the Suez Canal.

Suez Canal Authority

According to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the ultra-large containership sailed through the canal on 2 July as part of its maiden voyage. The vessel was delivered to the Singapore-based shipping company a month ago.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Facebook. The Transit of "ONE INNOVATION", the Newest Container Vessel all over the World Through the Suez Canal on its First… Posted by ‎هيئة قناة السويس Suez Canal Authority‎ on Sunday, July 2, 2023

The feeder, with a capacity of up to 24,136 TEU, is the first Megamax boxship to join the company’s fleet. ONE Innovation measures almost 400 meters in length and has a width of 61,4 meters and a draft 16,5 meters. It is classed by classification society DNV and will sail under the Liberian flag. It was built by Japan Marine United Corporation.

Related Article Posted: 28 days ago ONE cheers delivery of its 1st eco-friendly 24,000+TEU sea giant Posted: 28 days ago

The boxship boasts a bow windshield, an energy-saving device, and an exhaust gas cleaning system. By installing new equipment, the company expects to meet the emission regulations introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The boxship also features hybrid-type EGCS SOx scrubber.

ONE Innovation is the first in a series of six new Megamaxes to join ONE’s fleet. It is deployed on the Asia to Europe (FE3) service, under THE Alliance (THEA). The vessel also recently visited Singapore.

ONE is the seventh largest container carrier in the world with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU.