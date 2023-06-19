PHOTO: ONE’s first 24K TEU behemoth says hi in Singapore

June 19, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has revealed that its first eco-friendly 24,000 TEU containership ONE Innovation made its maiden call in Singapore.

As informed, the vessel visited Singapore over the weekend. The ship was delivered to the company at the beginning of the month.

The vessel, with a capacity of up to 24,136 TEU, is the first Megamax boxship to join the company’s fleet. ONE Innovation measures almost 400 meters in length and has a width of 61,4 meters and a draft 16,5 meters. It is classed by classification society DNV and will sail under the Liberian flag.

The ship, built by Japan Marine United Corporation, is equipped with a bow windshield, an energy-saving device, and an exhaust gas cleaning system to meet the emission regulations of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

By adopting MAN B&W’s latest design, the electronically controlled engine Mark 10.6, and adopting inverter control for the cooling seawater pump and engine room, the company expects that the overall fuel efficiency will be improved. Thefeeder also comes with a hybrid-type EGCS SOx scrubber to meet environmental regulations.

ONE Innovation is the first in a series of six new Megamaxes to join ONE’s fleet. It will be deployed on the Asia to Europe (FE3) service, under THE Alliance (THEA).