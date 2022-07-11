PIL joins World Shipping Council to drive sustainability agendas

July 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has joined the World Shipping Council (WSC), a U.S.-based trade association representing the international liner shipping industry.

Photo: PIL

As a new member, Pacific International Lines will join in WSC’s work for a safe, secure and sustainable industry.

A Singapore home-grown container shipping line incorporated in 1967, PIL is currently ranked 12th in the world with a fleet of around 100 container vessels. Its global trade network spans Asia, Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Oceania, supported by offices and agencies in over 500 locations in around 90 countries worldwide.

Due to its early forays into China and Africa, the company has established a strong presence in these countries. Other brands in the group include Mariana Express Lines, Malaysia Shipping Corporation, PIL Logistics and Hong Kong listed Singamas Container Holdings.

“We are very pleased to welcome PIL to WSC, and we look forward to their contribution in our Councils and Working groups. As a vessel owner and direct employer of over 2,000 seafarers, PIL will bring important perspectives and insights to our work,” John Butler, President & CEO of the WSC, commented.

“PIL is pleased to become a member of the World Shipping Council and join other like-minded maritime companies to strengthen industry collaborations and advance key global topics on sustainability,” Lars Kastrup, Chief Executive Officer of PIL, said.

“The long running pandemic, while disruptive, has highlighted the urgency for us to seek viable solutions to combat climate change, and PIL stands ready to step up its support to progress the decarbonisation and other sustainability agendas among our peers,” he added.

Several days ago, the Singaporean company placed an order for an additional four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels as it sees LNG as a commercially viable fuel solution.

To be built at the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, the vessels will be equipped with an ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tank.

This contract follows PIL’s earlier order encompassing four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels announced in March this year.