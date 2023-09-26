Plagazi to provide hydrogen for Gotlandsbolaget fleet

September 26, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Sweden’s Plagazi has announced a project with compatriot Gotlandsbolaget for the supply of hydrogen for the next-generation ’Gotland Horizon’ fleet.

Illustration; Courtesy of Gotlandsbolaget

The plan is for Gotlandsbolaget’s next-generation hydrogen-powered maritime transport vessels to utilize Plagazi’s hydrogen as fuel and enable Gotlandsbolaget’s ‘Destination Zero’ initiative, working towards climate neutrality by 2045.

The first phase of the project, a basic engineering study, involves producing a report describing the end-to-end feasibility of implementing the Plagazi production plants for localized and cost-effective supply of hydrogen.

Plagazi noted that the two companies will evaluate the possibility of supplying sustainable and circular hydrogen from Plagazi waste-to-hydrogen production plants to key sites for Gotlandsbolaget’s operations.

Additionally, the collaboration will involve Plagazi’s production of circular and sustainable hydrogen from locally sourced difficult-to-treat waste, Plagazi said, adding that it also aims to facilitate a convenient and cost-effective supply of the fuel.

Gotlandsbolaget’s ‘Gotland Horizon’ series, vessels with the capability to be run on hydrogen, are said to be Sweden’s first project for large-scale hydrogen-powered transport of passengers and cargo by sea.

The series consists of two ships, the ‘Gotland Horizon’ and the ‘Gotland Horizon X,’ which are expected to be staples in the company’s strategy to become a zero-emissions transport company by 2045 through the ‘Destination Zero’ initiative.

To note, in 2022, Gotlandsbolaget invested in Plagazi, acquiring 10% of the company.

Torsten Granberg, CSO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Plagazi, commented: ”Taking the next step in our strategic collaboration with Gotlandsbolaget is a highly exciting opportunity for Plagazi to prove that our sustainable and circular hydrogen and production scale is suitable for large-scale operations requiring up to thousands of tons of hydrogen on a yearly basis.”

“Once successfully implemented, the project would mark a historical achievement for Plagazi and the Nordic hydrogen market as a whole by helping to pave the way for sustainable large-scale hydrogen-powered transport.”