P&O Cruises’ LNG-powered ship Iona sails maiden voyage

August 10, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

British shipping company P&O Cruises’ 180,000-tonnes LNG-powered cruise ship Iona has departed Southampton for its maiden voyage.

Courtesy of P&O Cruises

The Iona was built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft. It is the first of two LNG-powered vessels ordered by Carnival Corporation, the parent company for P&O Cruises.

Measuring 344,5 metres in length, this is reportedly the largest cruise ship on the British market. Also, it is the first one to be powered by LNG.

The ship left Southampton on 7 August for its first trip. The trip will take a seven-night cruise around the UK coast, with the vessel returning to the homeport on 14 August.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago P&O Cruises’ second LNG liner named Arvia Posted: 5 months ago

Additionally, the Iona is able to accommodate 5,200 passengers.

By using LNG, vessels such as this can achieve up to a 23 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This is in comparison to traditional marine fuels.

To remind, P&O Cruises’second LNG-powered Excel class ship named Arvia will join the fleet in December 2022.