Ponant’s LNG-powered vessel nearing delivery

April 27, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The French cruise line Ponant has reached a new milestone in the construction of its LNG-powered hybrid electric polar exploration vessel.

Courtesy of Ponant

In a brief statement through its social media channels, Ponant said the vessel, named Le Commandant Charcot kicked off sea trials.

During the week-long sea trials final tests will be completed in order to fine-tune and prepare the vessel for all sailing conditions.



Le Commandant Charcot is the first LNG-powered hybrid electric polar exploration vessel – and therefore emission-free in terms of soot, smoke and dust.

The construction of the vessel kicked off in 2018 in Vard’s yard in Tulcea, Romania, before moving to the company’s yard in Søviknes, Norway for final outfitting.

The vessel is equipped with two GTT Mark III membrane technology tanks for a total capacity of 4,500 cubic meters of LNG.