Port of Esbjerg, Atos launch decarbonization project for a carbon-neutral harbour

May 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

The Port of Esbjerg, Denmark’s largest port on the North Sea, and France-based information technology company Atos have unveiled a joint co-innovation project to create a carbon-neutral harbour.

As explained, the duo is collaborating to create a trimodal solution that will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in route networks.

By calculating carbon footprint according to different transport modes and routes, the harbour aims to be an effective central logistic location, where sea, rail and truck logistic companies will have the opportunity to be proactive in their decarbonization strategies, choosing the mode and the route with the lowest carbon footprint and, at the same time, leveraging cost savings thanks to cooperation with the port.

Atos will provide the Port of Esbjerg an integrated and end-to-end IoT solution with technology features based on smart high-performance data analytics with built-in AI components such as machine learning and neural networks.

With intelligent selection due to AI, the trimodal solution will incorporate all cargo requests into one digital analytical platform, including available routes and it will calculate carbon footprint according to the different transport mode and route. In this way, the solution will enable companies to select the best mode and route with the lowest carbon footprint, taking into account time and cost.

The two parties were matched up through efforts from Invest in Denmark, which is the national investment promotion agency of Denmark under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

“The Danish government has its eyes fixed on how we can push the green agenda forward and reduce the carbon footprint through public-private cooperation,” Jeppe Kofod, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, commented.

“This collaboration holds the potential to make a huge difference for Europe’s leading port for shipping of offshore wind turbines. At the same time, it will bring green jobs to Denmark. I hope this combination of green transition and sustainable business will serve as inspiration for other ports across Europe.”

“Having a weighted approach to the various transport modes and route possibilities is an important challenge in reducing the carbon footprint whilst at the same time considering hinterland, port and sea in the planning,” Dennis Jul Pedersen, CEO of the Port of Esbjerg, said.

“The trimodal solution in partnership with Atos will be instrumental in achieving carbon neutrality for the Port of Esbjerg and with an integrated system across the available transport networks in Europe it will also grant better transparency on transport modes and save costs.”

The Port of Esbjerg aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 70 percent by 2030 in line with the country’s climate target. To achieve this, it is collaborating with Honeywell on a comprehensive carbon and energy management programme.

“With Denmark set to reduce emissions to 70% of its 1990 carbon levels by 2030, we are proud to be working in collaboration with the Port of Esbjerg to build a sustainable future for Denmark…We focus on carbon reduction to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and drive innovation to achieve success,” Claus Larsen, Head of Atos in Denmark, said.