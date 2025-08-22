Port of Hamburg marks new multi-purpose terminal digitalization milestone

Port of Hamburg
IT & Software
August 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

UNIKAI, an arm of German logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), and comptriot software developer AKQUINET have wrapped up the AKIDU research project, reaching a ‘new milestone’ in the digitalization of the Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai multi-purpose terminal.

As disclosed, the AKIDU project, which stands for automated, AI-integrated dispatching for universal terminals, was backed by the country’s Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) under the IHATEC II programme.

It was initiated by UNIKAI, which acted as a sponsor, AKQUINET, which provided its CHESSCON software platform for the initiative, and the Hamburg Informatics Technology Center (HITeC e.V.).

Within the scope of this effort, in collaboration with UNIKAI, AKQUINET’s system is said to have been developed further, specifically for the needs of the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and the break-bulk sectors.

The project reportedly targeted one of the pressing matters concerning port operations: the standardization and digitalization of cargo handling processes, particularly regarding equipment such as cranes, turbines and special vehicles.

As explained, equipment like this can only be digitally recorded “to a limited extent”, which is the reason why the AKIDU initiative focused on crafting ‘practical’ IT tools for the digital recording, planning, and visualization of conventional handling processes.

According to the Port of Hamburg, some of the most impactful results of the project were:

  • a software prototype that enables the needs-based allocation of yard space based on notifications and allows for better predictability and space efficiency;
  • the “yard allocation filter” solution that could automatically calculate optimal storage spaces for versatile types of products;
  • 3D visualization of the terminal, i.e., a new interface that could show the terminal’s occupancy ‘in real time’, with options to filter by vessel, type of goods and location of the yard.

Ports through the digital lens

The digitalization of port processes involves the use of various digital technologies that are aimed at improving how ports, terminals and pilot stations operate, with the most common applications being blockchain, digital twins, predictive maintenance and electronic documentation.

Digital systems are seen by an increasing number of maritime stakeholders as solutions that could streamline port processes and lower the likelihood of errors, as well as potentially reduce costs and make supply chains run ‘more efficiently.’

The Port of Hamburg has seen numerous developments in this landscape, with collaborations lined up both with international and European partners. For instance, at the end of September 2024, Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) inked a letter of intent (Loi) to work on giving speed to maritime decarbonization, digitalization, and cybersecurity.

As informed, concerning digitalization, the parties shook hands on examining pilot projects focused on efficient calls between the ports of Hamburg and Singapore and sharing data on procedures and systems involved in port clearance.

More recently, namely in mid-March this year, the Port of Hamburg’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) bagged funding to implement a 5G network on its site as part of the “DigiTest” initiative from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport.

It is worth noting that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) pledged in March 2025 to create a comprehensive strategy for maritime digitalization that would leverage emerging technologies to advance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

