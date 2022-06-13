Port of Helsinki eyes carbon neutrality by 2030

June 13, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finland’s Port of Helsinki has reiterated its commitment to becoming completely carbon neutral by 2030, with regard to the port’s own emissions.

Back in 2019, the port’s main tool — the carbon neutrality programme — was adopted.

Last March, the port’s Board of Directors approved a tighter schedule for the programme, along which the goals for its own emissions and emissions from ships were moved forward by five years.

The Port of Helsinki said it is committed to promoting climate-friendly foreign trade and sustainable travel. The port is constantly making its operations more eco-efficient and also strongly influencing the control of environmental impacts in its operating environment.

The targets for the port’s own emissions and emissions from ships were brought forward to 2030.

“We will minimise our own energy consumption through modernising heating, moving to LED lighting and increasing self-produced solar power,” Andreas Slotte, head of sustainable development at the Port of Helsinki, explained.

“Furthermore, we will acquire the additional energy we need from zero-carbon sources. We will also influence the reduction of our subcontractors’ carbon footprint through our procurements.”

“As for ship traffic, the changes for the better are extensive, especially with the introduction of new vessels. In addition to this, the Port of Helsinki has adopted onshore power supply in several harbours, which will also be expanded in the coming years. Onshore power supply reduces the emissions generated significantly while ships are berthed,” Slotte added.

“We will also make alternative fuels available and, naturally, continue the development of our environmental discount programme for ships.”

2035 is still the target year for the carbon neutrality goals for emissions from heavy traffic and machinery traffic, according to Slotte.

“The measures to reduce emissions from heavy traffic are still uncertain, both nationally and globally. While electrification and alternative fuels are making their way to heavy traffic, we cannot yet produce a clear roadmap for the schedules and applications. Of course, as soon as it seems possible, we will bring the carbon neutrality targets forward in these areas, too.”

Port of Helsinki’s carbon neutrality goals in brief

Emissions from ships to be reduced by 25% by 2030.

Emissions from heavy traffic to be reduced by 60% by 2035.

Emissions from harbour machinery to be reduced by 60% by 2035.

The Port of Helsinki will be completely carbon-neutral by 2030 (the port’s own emissions).

