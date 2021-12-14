Port of Houston gets energy transition-ready terminal

December 14, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Vopak Moda Houston, jointly owned and operated by Royal Vopak and Moda Midstream, says that its marine ammonia terminal in the Port of Houston is now fully operational.

The waterfront at the Vopak Moda Houston terminal: Courtesy of: Business Wire

Vopak Moda Houston is a joint venture between Dutch LNG tank storage company Royal Vopak and Houston-based terminal logistics firm Moda Midstream. The companies formed it back in 2016.

Strategically located in close proximity to ammonia and hydrogen pipelines, it is the first greenfield terminal development in the Port of Houston in more than a decade.

It can handle very large gas carriers (VLGCs), as well as smaller vessels and barges. It is also the only waterborne ammonia terminal in the Port of Houston with deepwater capabilities.

The terminal also has existing permits for additional berthing positions. It directly connects via pipeline to the Port of Houston petrochemical complex.

Infrastructure for energy transition

Moda CEO Jonathan Z. Ackerman said: “In today’s world, supply chains must be resilient and sustainable. With the ability to safely and reliably transport ammonia(…), Vopak Moda Houston is a vital link in the new energy transition supply chain.”

He also said they are in discussions to provide logistics solutions for low-carbon products, including storage and handling of green and blue ammonia, hydrogen and low-carbon bunkering.

“Vopak Moda Houston is well-positioned to become the premier low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen terminaling hub on the U.S. Gulf Coast,” he said in conclusion.

Vopak Americas president Chris Robblee added: “This very well fits Vopak’s strategy of developing new infrastructure solutions for products like ammonia.”

Ammonia will be used as the preferred carrier for storing and transporting low-carbon hydrogen. In addition, ammonia has growing applications in power cells, power generation, and ship bunkering.