Port of Salalah reducing carbon emissions with new RTG cranes

December 22, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Oman’s Port of Salalah has taken delivery of 12 out of the 16 new eco-efficient rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions at the port.

Port of Salalah (Courtesy of APM Terminals)

The port ordered new RTG cranes from the Chinese manufacturer Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC) to expand operations and enhance cargo movement within the terminal.

Additionally, the port is investing in its equipment with three new mobile harbour cranes from the German-Swiss manufacturer Liebherr.

The harbour cranes are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022 and improve general cargo handling capabilities at the Port of Salalah.

Operating since 1998, the port is partly owned and managed by APM Terminals, one of the largest container terminal operators in the world.

It is strategically located at the major East-West shipping lane and is viewed as the region’s best-located port in order to access the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and East Africa.

Port of Salalah is made up of a container terminal with seven berths of up to 18-metre draft and a general cargo terminal of twelve berths of up to 16-metre draft, with infrastructure to handle large container vessels, as well as bulk cargo, bunkering and warehousing.