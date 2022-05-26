Port of Tallinn and Port of Gdynia to cooperate on hydrogen

May 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Estonia’s Port of Tallinn and Poland’s Port of Gdynia have signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrogen management.

Courtesy of Port of Tallinn

The goal of this cooperation is the joint implementation of projects for the production, storage, and distribution of green hydrogen.

The ports want to use the zero-emission fuels in creating added value in logistics supply chains. They also want to exchange information on development projects related to the use of these fuels for seaports and the wider maritime economy.

The Port of Tallinn has a hydrogen strategy with plans to implement projects related to the production and distribution of green hydrogen for use in the wider maritime industry.

Under the plan, the port will focus more on creating a green energy ecosystem in the industrial parks of Muuga Harbour and Paldiski South Harbour. It will also work on converting multiple ferries to hydrogen fuel.

“Hydrogen will help Port of Tallinn create new value chains and economic opportunities and in doing so reach carbon neutrality,” said Valdo Kalm, CEO of the Port of Tallinn.

The Port of Gdynia is the initiator of activities related to the establishment of a hydrogen hub in the Port of Gdynia. The hub is to decarbonise port terminals using hydrogen to power the equipment, producing and storing green hydrogen in the close area of the port, as well as using hydrogen and other zero-emission fuels (ammonia, methanol) to propel vessels calling at the port.

The hydrogen hub is an element of the implemented program of Fuel and Energy Transformation.

In addition, the development of hydrogen and a zero-carbon economy includes the uptake of ammonia and methanol as dedicated fuels for the maritime industry.

According to the ports, these activities have a strategic dimension for the entire fuel and energy industry.