Port of Tyne sets up clean energy park
The Port of Tyne has launched a new green energy park which will be used as a strategic base for UK North East’s renewable energy sector.
The Tyne Clean Energy Park will provide infrastructure catering for all renewable energy production needs, with a total of 200ha of land soon to become available within its perimeters, Tyne port said.
According to the port, the catalyst for setting up the park was Equinor choosing the Port of Tyne as the O&M base for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.
By choosing the Tyne Clean Energy Park as a commercial base, renewables businesses joining Equinor will be able to co-locate every aspect of their supply chains.
“Tyne Clean Energy Park provides a fantastic opportunity for companies in the renewables sector who are looking for a long term operational base. We are absolutely committed to becoming a low carbon industrial hub and supporting innovation, so launching a green business hub at the Port is a natural evolution of our vision,” said Matt Beeton, CEO at Port of Tyne.
“With our access to offshore wind locations and deep water facilities, Tyne Clean Energy Park is definitely the most versatile on the East Coast. We’ve created a unique, development-ready blank canvas for renewables businesses to expand their operations and in facilitating this, we can directly contribute towards achieving 60% UK content for each wind farm developed.”
