Home Green Marine Port of Tyne invests in UK’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel

Port of Tyne invests in UK’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel

March 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK’s Port of Tyne has purchased the country’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel in line with the Government’s Maritime 2050 strategy, reinforcing the port’s “commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a cleaner future for the maritime sector”.

Courtesy of Artemis Technologies

The purchased vessel is the Artemis EF-12 Pilot with eFoiler technology designed and built by maritime design company Artemis Technologies in Belfast.

According to Artemis, the eFoiler technology produces zero operational emissions and offers a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel-powered vessels. In addition, the integration of advanced hydrofoil and electric propulsion technologies is expected to ensure a smooth, quiet, and safe journey.

According to Port of Tyne, the investment marks “a major step” towards a net zero pilotage service.

As disclosed, the vessel will be delivered before the end of the year and will be used to transfer pilots onto the ships delivering essential goods and cargoes to the region.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said: “Adding the EF-12 Pilot to the Port’s fleet is a significant milestone not just for the Port of Tyne, but for the maritime sector as a whole. As the first UK port to adopt this groundbreaking technology, we’re not only improving standards of safety and efficiency but also delivering a more sustainable operation in support of the Government’s Maritime 2050 strategy. Together, we’re shaping a cleaner, smarter future for ports across the UK.”

Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, added: “We are delighted to partner with the Port of Tyne, which will see the UK’s first deployment of a fully electric foiling pilot boat. The collaboration showcases the potential of maritime innovation and technology to meet the demands of a cleaner maritime future. At Artemis Technologies, we are committed to developing high-performance, zero-emission solutions, and this partnership is a testament to what’s possible when industry leaders share a vision for transformation.”

Artemis Technologies is also building the Artemis EF-12 pilot boat for the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA). Set to enter service in spring 2026, the boat will be the ‘first vessel of its kind’ to be deployed in Nordic waters.

Previously, Danish Vejrø Resort and Belgium-based provider of pilot and port services Brabo ordered a 100% electric foiling pilot boat from Artemis Technologies.

