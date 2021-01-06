Port of Tyne to cut 700 tonnes of CO2 emissions through its electrification program
Electrification of Port of Tyne’s existing diesel-powered Liebherr mobile harbour crane and diesel-powered Drax Hoppers used for handling bulk material will help the port eliminate 700 tonnes of CO2 emissions in one year, the UK port said.
These two initiatives aim to cut the port’s diesel consumption by 260K litres enough to power over 80 UK homes for a year.
The measures are part of Tyne 2050’s ambitious net zero roadmaps for Port of Tyne to become carbon neutral by 2030 and an all-electric port by 2040.
Port of Tyne has also invested in a new fleet of electric vehicles, LED lighting in buildings and assets, smart energy monitoring meters and is evaluating the potential for installing solar panels on warehouse buildings.
“We welcome the government’s allocation of £20m to help the maritime sector adopt clean energy and have made significant progress in this direction. To date, we have invested £2 million into clean energy projects, we have cut emissions to improve local air quality and launched a new clean energy business park for the renewable energy supply chain,” Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne said.
” All our clean energy investments reduce carbon consumption and lower our costs – going forwards we will be allocating up to 30% of our annual capex for more net zero improvements as we continue to prioritise green innovation and sustainability.”
Port of Tyne has also launched Tyne Clean Energy ParkElectri to provide a versatile strategic base for the north east’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 months ago
Port of Tyne sets up clean energy park
The Port of Tyne has launched a new green energy park which will be used as a strategic base for UK ...Posted: 1 months ago
-
Posted: 20 days ago
Port of Tyne, Dogger Bank Wind Farm ink O&M base deal
Port of Tyne and Dogger Bank Wind Farm have signed an agreement for an operations and maintenance (O...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
ZeroNorth, Veson Nautical join forces to unlock better vessel performance, cut CO2 emissions
ZeroNorth, a digital spin-off from Maersk Tankers, and maritime software developer Veson Nautical ha...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Port of Los Angeles reports steady progress on cutting air emissions
In 2019 the Port of Los Angeles cut air emissions between 5% and 7% when compared with 2018 levels, ...Posted: 3 months ago