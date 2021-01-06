Port of Tyne to cut 700 tonnes of CO2 emissions through its electrification program

January 6, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Electrification of Port of Tyne’s existing diesel-powered Liebherr mobile harbour crane and diesel-powered Drax Hoppers used for handling bulk material will help the port eliminate 700 tonnes of CO2 emissions in one year, the UK port said.

These two initiatives aim to cut the port’s diesel consumption by 260K litres enough to power over 80 UK homes for a year.

The measures are part of Tyne 2050’s ambitious net zero roadmaps for Port of Tyne to become carbon neutral by 2030 and an all-electric port by 2040.

Port of Tyne has also invested in a new fleet of electric vehicles, LED lighting in buildings and assets, smart energy monitoring meters and is evaluating the potential for installing solar panels on warehouse buildings.

“We welcome the government’s allocation of £20m to help the maritime sector adopt clean energy and have made significant progress in this direction. To date, we have invested £2 million into clean energy projects, we have cut emissions to improve local air quality and launched a new clean energy business park for the renewable energy supply chain,” Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne said.

” All our clean energy investments reduce carbon consumption and lower our costs – going forwards we will be allocating up to 30% of our annual capex for more net zero improvements as we continue to prioritise green innovation and sustainability.”

Port of Tyne has also launched Tyne Clean Energy ParkElectri to provide a versatile strategic base for the north east’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector.