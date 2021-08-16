Port of Vancouver eyes new vessel traffic system to cut CO2 footprint

August 16, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Vancouver, the largest port in Canada, has revealed plans to develop a new collaborative system with its partners to manage marine vessel traffic and optimize the supply chain flow.

The new system, which should be completed by 31 March 2022, is expected to reduce congestion and manage marine traffic in the busiest waters of the port.

Once implemented, this system will also:

improve the efficiency and reliability of the flow of goods through this strategic gateway for all supply chain partners;

reduce environmental impacts, including noise impacts in Southern Resident killer whale habitat, by limiting unnecessary vessel movements; and

reduce negative social impacts like ambient noise and light pollution.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, which operates the Port of Vancouver, is in charge of developing the implementation plan for the new system with other parties.

The plan will include approaches to policies, procedures, practices, incentives, technologies, information, and data-sharing needed to deliver a traffic management system.

Furthermore, the new optimization features will be implemented in Southern British Columbia.

“By collaborating with industry and shipping communities to improve supply chain efficiency in a safe and responsible way, we can increase our maritime trade, and support Canada’s economic recovery and growth, while protecting our coasts and waterways for generations to come,” Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra commented.

“We are proud to collaborate with port partners, stakeholders, Indigenous groups, and government on this new marine vessel traffic management system that will not only improve and optimize the efficient movement of goods through our port system, but also reduce the environmental and community impacts of trade activity in our gateway,” Robin Silvester, President and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said.

This new system will also build on lessons learned from Canada’s $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan aimed at reducing carbon emissions and help protect Canada’s waters and coastlines.

Port of Vancouver, together with other Northwest ports including British Columbia, Tacoma and Seattle have committed to phasing out emissions from seaport-related activities by 2050.