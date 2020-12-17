probunkers requests license for LNG bunkering in Port of Singapore

December 17, 2020, by Bojan Lepic

Piraeus-based company probunkers has submitted a request for an LNG bunkering license in the Port of Singapore.

probunkers said that it responded to the request for proposal (RFP) of The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for new licensees for the supply of LNG as a marine fuel in the Port of Singapore.

The company added that the request for an LNG bunkering license for the port of Singapore was aligned with the business plan of the company.

probunkers’ CEO Alexander Prokopakis said: “Our submission request for an LNG bunkering license for the Port of Singapore supports our quest to become the first independent global LNG bunker supplier.

“The LNG fuelled fleet is growing and we see an increasing interest from charterers and shipowners for LNG as a marine fuel. It is widely accepted that in order to see significant development in LNG as a marine fuel changes need to be made.

“It is time for more commercial and transparent practices along the lines of traditional oil bunkering. Long term contracts and commitments were the way of doing business in the past, the industry needs to move forward. This is the value proposition of probunkers”.

It is worth noting that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore sees LNG as a solution to meet mid-to-long term needs of the international and domestic shipping community for cleaner marine fuel.

There has been increasing interest among shipowners to use LNG as a marine fuel and an increasing number of ports equipped with the infrastructure for supply.

The MPA launched the request for proposal in October 2020 and the deadline for submission by interested parties was 15 December 2020.

The Authority will issue up to two additional LNG bunker supplier licenses. The MPA will announce the award of the new licensees by February 2021.

In April, the MPA awarded two bunker supplier licences to Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine following a call for applications for new licences in December 2019.