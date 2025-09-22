Safe Boreas; Source: Prosafe
Prosafe’s 2015-built vessel getting ready for its Australian job

September 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Prosafe, an Oslo Stock Exchange-listed semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner and operator, has provided insight into the recent activities of its fleet, confirming the start of preparations for work that one of its units will begin in Australia next quarter.

The 2015-built Safe Boreas, which was in Norway before beginning its relocation to Asia Pacific, is in the Singapore region in preparation for its upcoming contract in Australia. The start-up window for this assignment is currently November 16 to December 15, 2025.

Safe Boreas has been receiving a standby rate since the start of September 2025. This unit is perceived to be a highly advanced and efficient DP3 semi-submersible ASV, with beds for 450 persons.

Safe Boreas was built at Jurong Shipyard, Singapore, to the GVA 3000E design and is equipped with a DP3 system and a 12-point wire mooring arrangement. The ship also has a large deck area of more than 1,000 square meters and two 50-ton cranes for maintenance and construction support capabilities. 

The other vessels in Prosafe’s fleet continue with business as usual. While the company claims that Safe NotosSafe Zephyrus, and Safe Eurus operated in Brazil at full capacity in August 2025, achieving 99% utilization, Safe Caledonia maintained 100% commercial uptime at the Captain field in the UK.

Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO of Prosafe, commented: “Prosafe continues to deliver high commercial uptime and good operating performance on all vessels. Safe Caledonia is performing very well with options available beyond the current fixed term ending in December.

It is also encouraging to see new contract opportunities for Caledonia, particularly from end 2026 and in 2027. Safe Boreas is now on standby, and preparations are well underway for full contract start-up in the fourth quarter. Following that, all high-end units will be on contract into 2027, supporting increased earnings.”

