Prosafe sees uptick in fleet utilization, underpinned by Brazil ops

July 18, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Oslo Stock Exchange-listed semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner and operator Prosafe has recorded an increase in its fleet activity for June compared to the previous month.

Safe Caledonia; Source: Prosafe

According to Prosafe, its fleet utilization for June 2025 was 79%, representing an increase from May’s 60%.

As in the previous period, the company’s assets working in Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus, operated at full capacity in June. The trio reached a commercial uptime level between 99 and 100%.

One of them, Safe Notos, was selected as the winner of a four-year deal with Petrobras in May 2025. The Brazilian giant confirmed the results of the tender, thus making the deal official, in mid-June.

June was also the month when the1982-built Safe Caledonia started its contract with Ithaca Energy at the Captain Field in the UK, delivering a commercial uptime of 94% during the initial period. The assignment will see the vessel stay in the UK until December 2025, or March 2026 if Ithaca decides to use the extension option.

As in the previous update provided by Prosafe, the Safe Boreas was still on its way to Singapore in June, ahead of its upcoming gig in Australia. The contract with an unnamed client is set to last from October 2025 to December 2026, or June 2027 if the extension option is exercised.

