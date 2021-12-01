Proserv and Trendsetter join hands for subsea services and equipment

December 1, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Proserv Controls and Trendsetter Engineering have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the joint supply of integrated subsea hardware and controls.

The deal will see the two companies use their combined expertise to develop cost-effective solutions for their clients across both brownfield and greenfield projects.

Proserv says it will now be able to incorporate its energy production control systems and related services, designed to improve the reliability, integrity and performance of critical infrastructure, alongside Trendsetter’s pressure protection systems, including its high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS), connection systems and manifolds.

The parties also expect the MoU to enable them to extend their scope of offering for their customers and to take their proposition into new global markets.

“Our methodology at Proserv, including both our technological development and how we respond to the core needs of the market, revolves around innovation and creativity,” said Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv Controls.

“So, we too are delighted to enter into this new MoU with Trendsetter as it offers a further exciting and unique example of us working together with another service provider to deliver best-in-class technologies, as well as genuine value and quality for the direct benefit of our clients.”

Proserv and Trendsetter are already collaborating on the expansion of the Shenzi North field in the Gulf of Mexico on behalf of BHP.

Trendsetter will deliver its SIL3 rated HIPPS module, equipped with Proserv’s subsea controls technology. Equipment deliveries will span Q4 2022 to Q1 2023.