Prysmian to deliver subsea umbilicals to Petrobras

July 21, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Prysmian Group has secured a contract to provide deep-water electro-hydraulic umbilicals and specialized offshore and logistic services to Petrobras.

Italian cabling company is to deliver 350 kilometres of high-end deep-water electro-hydraulic umbilicals using both steel tube and thermoplastic technology.

The umbilicals will be engineered, produced, tested and delivered in the period from 2022 to 2025 by the company’s Excellence Centre for subsea dynamic technologies in Vila Velha, Brazil.

The scope of this €92 million contract entails fulfilling the technological demand of installation and operation upgrades in brownfield and greenfield projects in Brazil.

“This achievement is the successful result of Prysmian’s focus on the delivery of high-end end umbilical solutions for a safer and more efficient use of resources. It is also a further step ahead in the development of advanced offshore technologies and remarks the role of the Group as the perfect partner for a digital, remote and electrified global transformation”, said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects at Prysmian.

“We are proud to celebrate another milestone achievement with our long-term and added-value partnership with Petrobras, marked by passion and dedication to adapt Prysmian Group’s best technology solutions to Petrobras specific operational demand”.

Recently, Prysmian unveiled its plan to reach net-zero for its global operations between 2035 and 2040, as well as for its value chain emissions by 2050.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago Italian cabling giant sets up net-zero target Posted: 1 day ago

The company intends to support the development of new submarine and underground power interconnections with planned investments of about €450 million by 2022, representing over 50% of total investments.