Prysmian to deliver two subsea power interconnections in Spain

July 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian has won two contracts worth approximately €250 million from Spanish transmission system operator (TSO) Red Eléctrica for the development of two submarine power interconnections in Spain.

Prysmian is in charge of the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the subsea power cable for an interconnection between the islands of Tenerife and La Gomera, and for an interconnection between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta, a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa.

The company will deliver 66 kV HVAC double circuit, three-core submarine power cable with EPR insulation and synthetic-wire armoring to connect Tenerife and La Gomera at the world record depth of nearly 1,150 meters for a 66 kV three-core cable, and a 132 kV HVAC doble circuit, three-core power cable with XLPE insulation and synthetic-wire armoring to connect the Spanish mainland and Ceuta through the Strait of Gibraltar with maximum depths of 900 meters.

Both systems comprise 90 kilometers of submarine route and approximately 11 kilometers of land route.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Prysmian wins €1.2 billion contract to deliver UK-Germany interconnector Posted: 4 months ago

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Prysmian’s Norderham Plant in Germany and Pikkala Plant in Finland, while the onshore cables will be produced at its local plant in Vilanova.

Marine operations will be performed with the company’s cable-laying vessel Giulio Verne.

The commissioning of both cable systems is scheduled for 2025.

“This award confirms the mutual trust and long-standing relationship between Red Eléctrica and Prysmian Group, because it is the latest of several projects developed together in Spain to enhance the national power grid’s reliability,” stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

“We are proud to support Spain in meeting its Energy Transition goals by 2030, providing our state-of-the-art submarine and land cable systems.”

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: