Prysmian’s cable layers start installing two subsea interconnections in Spain

August 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Two cable-laying vessels (CLVs) owned by Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group have begun work on two submarine power interconnections in Spain, as part of contracts together worth approximately €250 million, announced in 2022.

Prysmian is in charge of the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the subsea power cable for an interconnection between the islands of Tenerife and La Gomera, and for an interconnection between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta, a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa.

It was reported yesterday, August 26, that the CLV Giulio Verne had begun offshore operations on the first of two submarine circuits that will connect Ceuta with the Spanish mainland.

Giulio Verne. Source: Prysmian via LinkedIn

The UK-headquartered CRP Subsea, part of AIS, is delivering a cable protection solution for the submarine power interconnection.

Furthermore, Prysmian’s CLV Cable Enterprise is scheduled to start laying the submarine cable between Tenerife and La Gomera at the end of this month, with the first circuit to include 36 kilometers.

Cable Enterprise. Source: Red Eléctrica

Spanish transmission system operator (TSO) Red Eléctrica announced on August 20 that the vessel had docked at Granadilla port in southern Tenerife to finalize preparations for laying the submarine power cable, considered the world’s deepest three-phase AC cable.

The double-circuit 66 kV underground-submarine transmission line, with a capacity of 50 MVA per circuit, spans around 36 kilometers underwater at a maximum depth of 1,145 meters and features two onshore segments in La Gomera and Tenerife. Its completion is expected by late 2025.

“Before the end of 2025, we will have this strategic infrastructure connecting Chío with El Palmar, ensuring greater security and stability in the electricity supply. This interconnection is a long-awaited milestone and a firm step toward modernising our energy system,” said Casimiro Curbelo, President of the Council of La Gomera.

“This interconnection opens the door to a more sustainable, resilient model that promotes the integration of renewable energies and meets the real consumption needs of the public. The project aligns with the commitments made by the island government in terms of energy sustainability, including a recent agreement between the Council and the Canary Islands Government to define Acceleration Areas for Renewables and plan new projects.”

