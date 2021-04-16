PXGEO 2 vessel mobilising for 4D marine seismic project

April 16, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

The Rolls-Royce designed 14-streamer seismic vessel, PXGEO 2, has been delivered to marine seismic acquisition company PXGEO Seismic Services, which started its mobilisation for a 4D seismic survey.

The vessel was constructed in 2013, and is equipped with state-of-the-art seismic acquisition systems including Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays.

PXGEO 2 vessel is now mobilizing for a 4D marine seismic project for an international oil and gas company, according to PXGEO.

The project will begin in the second quarter of 2021, with duration of approximately 10 weeks, the company said.

As reported earlier, PXGEO has recently acquired Fugro’s subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions for $16 million.

The divestment includes Seabed’s ocean bottom node (OBN) inventory, handling equipment, related technology and order backlog.

Also, the company has just entered into binding agreement to acquire Vyacheslav Tikhonov vessel from its current owner Polarcus, subject to the sanction of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.