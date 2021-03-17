Subsea Viking set to sail under new Seabed Geosolutions contract

March 17, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a new contract by Seabed Geosolutions under the master time charter agreement for Subsea Viking vessel.

Subsea Viking vessel (Courtesy of Eidesvik Offshore)

The new contract will start in direct continuation of the existing contract, according to Eidesvik Offshore.

As reported earlier, Eidesvik Offshore and Seabed Geosolutions agreed in April 2020 to change the contract for the node-handling vessel Subsea Viking, putting it on standby.

At the time, the parties agreed the standby period was to last until 1 April 2021, with the option of starting operations before the end-date.

The firm period for the new contract is approximately four months with options for further extensions, Eidesvik Offshore informed.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO and President of Eidesvik Offshore, said: “We are very pleased with this contract award, and we look forward to continuing to build on our long-term relationship with Seabed Geosolutions”.

Eidesvik Offshore has also been awarded a contract with energy giant Equinor for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Viking Queen.

The contract will start in April this year, in direct continuation of the current contract with Equinor.