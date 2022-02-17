Reach Subsea gets OBN call from the Mediterranean Sea

February 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Reach Subsea has won a contract to perform an ocean bottom node (OBN) campaign in the Mediterranean Sea for an undisclosed client.

The activities will be performed by the Havila Subsea spread, with start-up expected early in Q2 2022, representing around 130 project days.

Reach Subsea extended the contract for the inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), survey and construction vessel in October last year.

“We are very pleased to have secured a decent-sized contract in the Mediterranean region, where we have focused on building up presence,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

“Our ability to deliver quality ROV operations has been the key contributing factor in winning another OBN campaign. We also see great potential to sell Octio’s services in the Mediterranean, and are targeting specific projects in the region.”

Rech Subsea added that its tender volume and contract visibility for the 2022 season is looking promising. The company has approximately 1,450 project days for 2022 and 2023 execution, not including options and expected call-off extensions under frame agreements.

To remind, Reach Subsea had a milestone 2021 as it was the best financial year in company history.

Last year, the Norwegian company saw continued high activity in the renewables segment with 31% and 45% of project days generated from non-oil and gas clients in 4Q 2021 and year-to-date, respectively.

