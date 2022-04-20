Recently-launched subsea cable producer signs UK Steel Charter

Photo: XLCC

April 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

XLCC has signed the UK Steel Charter, committing to create a new export-led HVDC cable manufacturing industry for the UK.

The UK Steel Charter aims to maximize opportunities for the UK economy and UK steel producers by encouraging and promoting measures that can be taken in relation to the procurement of steel. 

According to XLCC, signing the Charter shows a commitment to supporting existing and future jobs within the sector and the supply chain.

Along with strengthening UK-based business, sourcing steel locally will cut transport emissions and seek to support decarbonization in a sector dedicated to finding ways to minimize the environmental impact of steel use, the company said.

XLCC signed the UK Steel Charter at an event in Parliament on 19 April, alongside representatives from politics, business and the trade union movement.

“Signing the UK Steel Charter is an opportunity to show our resolve to find more environmentally friendly solutions throughout all our operations,” said Alan Mathers, project director at XLCC. “The Charter aligns with our values of keeping emissions as low as possible as we support global renewable projects, and we are pleased to publicly support a vital domestic industry and its workers.”

XLCC is focused on supporting renewable energy projects with the first factory planned for Hunterston, Scotland.

The company will deliver its first project for the Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector, consisting of four 3,800-kilometer long subsea cables, with the first phase between 2025-2027 connecting wind and solar power generated in Morocco exclusively to the UK in Devon.

