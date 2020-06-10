Red Rock delivers Nexans Aurora cranes

Norwegian company Red Rock has delivered a crane package to Ulstein for the cable-laying vessel Nexans Aurora.

Red Rock was contracted by Ulstein in 2018 to provide a deck machinery package for Nexans’ vessel, consisting of knuckle boom cranes, fixed boom cranes and work baskets.

The 150-metre DP3 cable-laying vessel. designed by Norwegian company Skipsteknisk, is currently under construction at Ulstein Verft and is scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

Nexans signed a deal with Ulstein Verft for the Aurora in July 2018. The shipbuilder started working on the vessel in February 2019.

The Nexans Aurora will be outfitted for power cable laying, including bundle laying, cable jointing, repair, cable system protection and trenching.

The vessel will be deployed at the Seagreen 1 offshore wind project in Scotland, for which Nexans recently signed a contract to supply and install the export cables.

Prior to the Nexans Aurora, Red Rock delivered a 3D-motion compensated knuckle jib crane for Bernhard Schulte’s service operations vessel (SOV) chartered to GE for the Merkur offshore wind farm in Germany.