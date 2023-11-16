Rem Offshore vessels win contracts worth over $138 million

November 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Rem Offshore has secured several long-term contracts for its vessels that have a total value of just over NOK 1.5 billion and are set to ensure high fleet utilization in the coming years.

Rem Inspector. Source: Rem Offshore

2013-built subsea vessel Rem Inspector has been awarded contracts for work on offshore wind projects in Taiwan that have a total duration of just over one year, with start-up in the fourth quarter of this year.

Since 2019, the vessel has worked within offshore wind with gangway services and the commissioning of offshore wind farms.

The subsea vessel Rem Saltire has been awarded a two-year contract for an international seismic supplier and will be used for node seismic and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services globally.

Supply vessel Rem Mira has extended its contract with Serica Energy until Q4 2026 and Rem Insula and Rem Cetus have extended their contract with Apache until Q1 2025. The vessels will support the operations of their charterers on the UK continental shelf.

Rem Star and Rem Art have extended two years with Equinor and have ongoing contracts well into 2025. The supply vessels, which will support operations on the Norwegian continental shelf, have three annual options left after 2025.

“It is gratifying to note that the contracts reflect both today’s market and the range of services we can offer to our good customers. We are solidly positioned in several segments with a modern and environmentally friendly fleet, and in combination with great effort from our employees, we continue to be a preferred shipping company,” said Rem’s CEO Lars Conradi Andersen.

The contracts have a total value of just over NOK 1.5 billion (around $138.5 million), and Rem Offshore has a total backlog of around NOK 3 billion (around $277 million).