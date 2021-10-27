Renewables are not the only solution (Talk show)

October 27, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

In today’s talk show with Maarten Bouwhuis, titled Renewables are not the only solution, we touch upon what is necessary for Europe to achieve the climate-neutral status by 2050 and what are our options and solutions.

Henrik Frederiksen, head of market at Rohde Nielsen, Marco Hoogendoorn, director at Holland Shipyards Group, and Basjan Faber, CEO at C-Job Naval Architects, agree that there is no single solution, but rather that we need all solutions next to each other.

However, there should not be much concern since the offshore energy industry is naturally picking up pace.

“In the next ten years, I think some industries will scale very fast, the battery industry for example is already scaling very fast. So, it is probably something it will solve itself,” Hoogendoorn said.

Listen to the video below to hear more about the electrification of ferries, and vessels in general, hydrogen, nuclear energy, carbon capture, as well as energy efficiency.