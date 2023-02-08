Repsol picks Parisian firm for subsea job offshore Mexico

February 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

France-headquartered DORIS has secured a contract with Spanish oil company Repsol to deliver concept engineering of the subsea production system (SPS) and subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) for a project offshore Mexico.

The Parisian company signed a contract with Repsol Exploración México for the Block 29 development located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Block 29 is located in the Salina Basin, approximately 88 kilometers from the state of Tabasco. It covers an area of 3,254 km2.

The study will involve the Polok and Chinwol fields, which are 16 kilometers apart at water depths ranging from 460 to 600 meters.

Repsol is the operator of the block, and its partners are PC Carigali Mexico Operations (PCCMO), Wintershall Dea and PTTEP.

The two fields are said to be the first deepwater oil discoveries made by an international oil company in Mexico.

In terms of Repsol’s other activities in the area, the Spanish company recently established a partnership with Carbon-Zero US, Cox Operating and Crescent Midstream to develop one of the largest offshore hubs for permanent storage of CO2 in the Gulf of Mexico.

The project partners lodged an application for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (US DOE) CarbonSAFE program for a pilot in one of the proposed carbon dioxide storage locations.