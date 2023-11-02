RightShip backs AD Ports’ carbon footprint reduction

November 2, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

RightShip, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused digital maritime platform, has entered into a partnership with AD Ports Group, a facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, to deploy RightShip’s Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP) in the latter’s portfolio of ports.

MEP is a digital solution that combines automatic identification system (AIS) vessel movement data with RightShip’s vessel insights. The solution calculates ships’ emissions within port and terminal facilities and highlights opportunities to reduce environmental impact.

According to RightShip, MEP gives critical assistance and access to maritime datasets to help ports and terminals effectively measure and manage their emissions. This supports decarbonization strategies that align with global, regional, and national targets.

“We recognise the critical role of technology in reducing our facilities’ carbon footprint. By partnering with RightShip, we aim to leverage data-driven insights to identify areas with the highest potential for impact,” Othman Al Khouri, Executive Director – Corporate Authority, AD Ports Group, said.

“Our comprehensive strategy addresses various aspects of our operations. With this approach, we are confident that we can reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.”

“This partnership will support AD Ports Group with their emissions reduction strategy and significantly contributes to our mission of creating a zero harm maritime industry,” Andrew Roberts, Executive Director, EMEA, at RightShip, commented.

Specifically, RightShip’s MEP uses an energy-based modeling approach, following the guidelines of UNEP and UNFCCC, to calculate vessel-based emissions. Emissions are calculated across four operational modes, at specific points of interest and against emissions targets defined by ports and displayed in a versatile digital tool.