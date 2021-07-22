RINA to class largest ever cruise ship to be built in China

July 22, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Italian classification society RINA has signed an agreement with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) for the classification of “the largest ever cruise ship to be built in China”.

As disclosed, the ship will have an overall length of 341 meters a gross tonnage of approximately 140,00GT, with a capacity of more than 6500 passengers and crew on board.

The cruise project will be built according to the standards applied for environmental protection with RINA additional class notations “Green Plus” and “High Voltage Shore Connection” (HVSC).

Furthermore, the cruise ship design and equipment will follow the RINA notation “Biosafe Ship”, aiming to control and prevent possible on-board infection outbreak.

“The Chinese cruise ship industry is expanding rapidly, and the new vessel is being designed to respond to that growth as well as Chinese tastes,” Wang Qi, Chairman at SWS said.

“We are very pleased to be working closely with SWS in building China’s largest ever passenger ship. The agreement represents a milestone in Chinese shipbuilding as it expands into the passenger sector responding to the growth of sea-borne tourism,” Mario Moretti, Asia Marine Senior Director at RINA commented.

The expected delivery date of the vessel is December 2025.