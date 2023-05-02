RINA, WMU pen MoU for leadership and innovation

May 2, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Italian classification society RINA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University (WMU) aimed at promoting academic, technical, and educational exchange between the two institutions.

The goal of the MoU is to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and ocean future.

“We are pleased to establish a partnership with RINA, an organisation that is committed to ensure an energy transition for the maritime industry. Engagement with the industry is vital for WMU and RINA’s green approach aligns perfectly with our focus on maritime energy and the UN Sustainable Goals. We look forward to a fruitful partnership,” Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the WMU, said.

The MoU, signed in Genoa, is expected to present opportunities for field study training exchanges for WMU students, exchange of academic information, and, where appropriate, collaborative research.

“We are delighted to put this MoU in place and see it as a forward-thinking approach for the industry,” adds Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services.

“The exchange of information and the education of young engineers are vital for the decarbonisation pathway and innovations for the future. The MoU will help attract talent and further the development of new ideas that will support the maritime industry going forward.”

“While the MoU initially runs for a period of five years, we hope that this is the start of a long-term relationship between our two institutions which will benefit the maritime industry at all levels,” concludes Moretti.