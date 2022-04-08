Ross Candies scores multiple Gulf of Mexico contracts

April 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contracts for the 2010-built multi-role construction support vessel Ross Candies for activities in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Otto Candies

The 94-meter long vessel will be utilized well into the third quarter of the year, undertaking jumper installations, span remediation, pre-commissioning, decommissioning, pipelay support and IMR activities at multiple field locations in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is DOF Subsea’s second recent deal with Otto Candies. Namely, the parties entered into an agreement in late February for the charter of the Jones Act-compliant Chloe Candies.

Chloe Candies is also set for operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The charter period commences in May and is for a firm period of two years.

The aim is to use the vessel to support ongoing operations for existing North American clients.

Related Article Posted: 23 days ago DOF Subsea trio scores contract extensions Posted: 23 days ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: