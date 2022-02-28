DOF Subsea hires Otto Candies vessel for Gulf of Mexico ops

February 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF Subsea has entered into an agreement with Otto Candies for the charter of the Jones Act-compliant vessel Chloe Candies to support operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Otto Candies

The charter period commences in May and is for a firm period of two years.

The aim is to use the vessel to support ongoing operations for existing North American clients in the Gulf of Mexico.

The move follows on from the charter of the Ross Candies.

In addition, DOF Rederi has sold the vessel Skandi Sotra to an international buyer with delivery in the first half of 2022.