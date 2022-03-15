DOF Subsea trio scores contract extensions

March 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based subsea and marine services provider DOF Subsea has secured contract extensions with compatriot Equinor and UK’s Shell for three of its vessels.

Equinor Energy has exercised options to extend the firm periods of the contracts for platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Mongstad for three years and anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Vega for two years.

Both vessels have worked continuously with Equinor since delivery from the yard in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Shell UK has exercised an option to extend the contract for PSV Skandi Kvitsøy for one year firm, from the end of March.

“DOF is delighted to announce these awards, which further strengthen our partnerships with key long-standing clients in Norway, and the UK, whilst securing substantial firm backlog for the group,” said DOF ASA CEO, Mons S. Aase.

The company’s subsidiary DOF Rederi has further sold Skandi Rona, a PSV built in 2002, with delivery scheduled for April.

Related Article Posted: 8 days ago Norwegian player seals two walk-to-work deals with DOF Subsea Posted: 8 days ago

DOF Subsea kicked off 2022 with several new deals, which the firm not only won for its services but also awarded to other companies. The Norway-based company secured more work for its construction support vessels (CSVs) Skandi Acergy and Skandi Constructor in January.

In February, DOF Subsea entered into an agreement with Otto Candies for the charter of the Jones Act-compliant vessel Chloe Candies to support operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the company’s Australian branch signed a second long-term contract with ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Australia, for the provision of an MPSV.