Rovco stays on Beatrice offshore wind farm

June 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Rovco has commenced year three of its survey campaign on the operational Beatrice offshore wind farm located in the Outer Moray Firth in Scotland.

Rovco’s UK-based team will deliver survey work on all inter-array cable and subsea jacket locations across the 588 MW wind farm, with activities commencing this month.

The project will use the DP2 vessel Glomar Worker, equipped as standard with a work-class ROV, SubSLAM X2 and associated survey tooling suite, along with PanGeo Subsea’s 3D Sub-Bottom Imager to perform cable depth of burial assessments.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the year three scope of work for Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, under this prestigious framework agreement,” said Simon Miller, Rovco’s managing director.

“Delivering the highest quality insight available on the market, we ensure that the Beatrice team have the necessary information to fully inform their ongoing operations and maintenance planning and decision making. Crucially, our offshore setup and technology selection enables us to operate whilst the wind farm is still operational and producing energy.”

According to Rovco, the survey work provides a focused approach to the monitoring and reporting of asset and critical infrastructure conditions year-on-year, delivering vital insights that enable the planning of potential preventative maintenance and remedial works.

The Beatrice offshore wind farm comprises 84 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW turbines located approximately 13 kilometers from the Caithness coast.

The 588 MW project delivered first power in July 2018 and was officially opened by HRH Prince Charles of Wales on 29 July 2019.

As the majority shareholder, SSE Renewables led the construction process and is managing operations and maintenance (O&M) from its base in Wick.

