Royal Caribbean joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller zero carbon centre

US-based cruise holding company Royal Caribbean Group and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have formalized their collaboration by signing a partnership agreement on 23 May 2022.

With the agreement, Royal Caribbean Group becomes a corporate strategic partner to the centre, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero-carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry.

Royal Caribbean has a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. In 2021, the cruise company unveiled a comprehensive decarbonization strategy titled Destination Net Zero, aimed at achieving zero-carbon emission cruising by 2050. An ambitious approach that aligns with the overall strategy of the center to decarbonise the maritime industry by 2050.

“The company has a long history of innovation with their partners and has enormous competence in relevant areas such as ship design, safety, emissions management, and energy efficiency in design and operation. We welcome them onboard and look very much forward to the collaboration,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, commented.

“Collective action is imperative as we deploy our Destination Net Zero strategy to decarbonize our business and catalyze innovation for our industry,” Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO, said.

“By joining the Center Royal Caribbean Group aligns itself with a network of like-minded companies with an unrelenting drive to find solutions for a sustainable future.”

Last week, Royal Caribbean’s counterpart Carnival Corporation also joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, becoming the first company in the cruise sector to do so.

